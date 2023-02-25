Home States Andhra Pradesh

I am ready to face any YSRC attack: TDP supremo Naidu

Speaking to mediapersons, Naidu alleged that the police acted like thieves in the Gannavaram incident.

Published: 25th February 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu takes a look at burnt car in Gannavaram on Friday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the attack on the party office at Gannavaram, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday dared those who are behind the destruction, including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to fix a date and time for any attack anywhere in the State.

“Now, you have resorted to this destruction with the cooperation of police. If you are dare enough, fix a date and time and I am ready to face any such kind of havoc that you can create,” Naidu said. Naidu visited the Gannavaram TDP office and also the vehicles that were damaged in the arson. He also visited the family of Donthu Chinna, a TDP activist who was attacked.“The destruction at Gannavaram is perfectly pre-planned and whoever is behind it will have to face the consequences,” he warned.

Speaking to mediapersons, Naidu alleged that the police acted like thieves in the Gannavaram incident. “It is ultimately the police officials who have to face the consequences, whoever instigates them now to commit this kind of incidents. Ours is not a political party that is scared of this kind of empty threats,” he asserted.

Had the police acted on time soon after the TDP lodged the complaint, this incident would not have happened, he felt and asked how the provisions of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are invoked when the local inspector belongs to the BC community. “Even the family members of the local police officials are not supporting their action,” he felt.

Naidu is of the opinion that if anyone feels that it is an attack only on the TDP office, tomorrow it may be on one’s personal property too. He told the party leaders that the days of this psycho (Jagan) rule are numbered and good days are ahead. The whole State is aware of what has happened at Gannavaram, he added.

Later in the day, Naidu addressed TDP leaders of Zone-2 at Eluru. He said the meeting in Eluru is going to lay the foundation for changing the history of the State.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
N Chandrababu Naidu TDP YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp