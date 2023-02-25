I am ready to face any YSRC attack: TDP supremo Naidu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Taking strong exception to the attack on the party office at Gannavaram, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday dared those who are behind the destruction, including Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, to fix a date and time for any attack anywhere in the State.

“Now, you have resorted to this destruction with the cooperation of police. If you are dare enough, fix a date and time and I am ready to face any such kind of havoc that you can create,” Naidu said. Naidu visited the Gannavaram TDP office and also the vehicles that were damaged in the arson. He also visited the family of Donthu Chinna, a TDP activist who was attacked.“The destruction at Gannavaram is perfectly pre-planned and whoever is behind it will have to face the consequences,” he warned.

Speaking to mediapersons, Naidu alleged that the police acted like thieves in the Gannavaram incident. “It is ultimately the police officials who have to face the consequences, whoever instigates them now to commit this kind of incidents. Ours is not a political party that is scared of this kind of empty threats,” he asserted.

Had the police acted on time soon after the TDP lodged the complaint, this incident would not have happened, he felt and asked how the provisions of the SC, ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act are invoked when the local inspector belongs to the BC community. “Even the family members of the local police officials are not supporting their action,” he felt.

Naidu is of the opinion that if anyone feels that it is an attack only on the TDP office, tomorrow it may be on one’s personal property too. He told the party leaders that the days of this psycho (Jagan) rule are numbered and good days are ahead. The whole State is aware of what has happened at Gannavaram, he added.

Later in the day, Naidu addressed TDP leaders of Zone-2 at Eluru. He said the meeting in Eluru is going to lay the foundation for changing the history of the State.

