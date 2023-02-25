AP: Manipal doctors carry out complex ear surgeries

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospital was the first in Andhra Pradesh to perform cochlear implantation surgeries.

More than 70 children have had cochlear implantation surgeries and more than ten bilateral cochlear implant surgeries were performed on under 2 to 3 years old children by our doctors so far in an year, said Manipal Hospital director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, while addressing the media here on Friday.

He congratulated Dr V Venkata Krishna Sandeep, Dr Anne Jaya Krishna and audiologist Sridhar Jasti.

