Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP: Manipal doctors carry out complex ear surgeries

He congratulated Dr V Venkata Krishna Sandeep, Dr Anne Jaya Krishna and audiologist Sridhar Jasti.

Published: 25th February 2023 08:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2023 08:59 AM   |  A+A-

Manipal Hospital. (Photo | EPS)

Manipal Hospital. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Manipal Hospital was the first in Andhra Pradesh to perform cochlear implantation surgeries.

More than 70 children have had cochlear implantation surgeries and  more than ten bilateral cochlear implant surgeries were performed on under 2 to 3 years old children by our doctors so far in an year, said Manipal Hospital director Dr Sudhakar Kantipudi, while addressing the media here on Friday.

He congratulated Dr V Venkata Krishna Sandeep, Dr Anne Jaya Krishna and audiologist Sridhar Jasti.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Manipal Hospital cochlear implantation surgeries
India Matters
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman with RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das and other dignitaries during the G20 FM meet, in Bengaluru, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Russian officials ‘rebuked’ by some in G20 FM meet
Sonia Gandhi and Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel at the 85th plenary session of the Congress party in Nava Raipur on Friday. (Photo | PTI)
Opposition unity ineffective without us, says Congress at plenary session
A healthcare worker administers the Covid-19 vaccine to a man in Chennai. (File Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
3.4 million lives saved by Covid vaccination programme: Report
Rescue operation underway after a wall of a building collapsed at Daurala in Meerut, Friday, Feb. 24, 2023. (Photo | PTI)
Seven killed, 30 trapped in wall collapse in Meerut

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp