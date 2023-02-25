My son did nothing wrong, asserts Magunta

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Ongole MP Magunta Srinivasulu Reddy said his son Magunta Raghava Reddy had done nothing wrong and dismissed allegations levelled against him pertaining to Delhi liquor scam as baseless.

Speaking to mediapersons on Friday, the MP said his innocent son was jailed due to conspiracy. “Truth will come out very soon,” he asserted and refused to go further into the details stating it will be subjudice as the case is now in the court.

He maintained that since from his fathers time, i.e., about 70 years, they have been in liquor business in around 10 States with very clean image. “I have also 50 years of experience in the same business and we have been clean,” he claimed.He said when he met his son in the Delhi Jail, Raghava Reddy told him that he did nothing wrong and would never do anything that would bring disrepute to the family.

