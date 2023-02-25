YSRC rule destroyedAndhra Pradesh state totally: Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: I have embarked on Yuva Galam Padayatra for the future of the youth, asserted TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh.

Interacting with the youth as part of ‘Hello Lokesh’ programme at the campsite near Tirupati on Friday, Lokesh while charging that Andhra Pradesh was completely destroyed during the three-and-a-half-years rule of the YSRC government. “I will continue my efforts till the State achieves top place in the country in economic development,” he averred.

Stating that development is also crucial along with welfare, he said none of the two aspects should be ignored. Accusing the YSRC of miserably failing to achieve the coveted Special Category Status for the State, Lokesh said despite having 31 MPs in Parliament, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy ignored the interests of the State and made visits to Delhi to get rid of his personal cases.

To a question from the youth regarding the secret behind becoming slim, Lokesh attributed it to his wife Brahmani. During the two years of Covid-19 pandemic, Brahmani controlled my diet and also forced me to focus on physical fitness, he said.

