YSRC slams Naidu for remarks on AP Chief Minister Jagan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leaders continued to lambast the TDP and its chief N Chandrababu Naidu for slinging mud at the ruling party and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.Addressing mediapersons on Friday, former minister Kodali Nani dared Naidu to resign and come out without security to see who is powerful.

“Let us fight it out in Nallamala or Bandar sea. If you die, we will go to jail and if we die you will go to jail,” he said, taking offense at the comments of TDP leader during his visit to TDP office in Gannavaram early in the morning.

The former minister sought to know how can a person who was former Chief Minister resort to such speech instigating law and order problem and disrespect the Chief Minister. Dismissing Naidu dialogues as borrowed ones from his brother-in-law and MLA N Balakrishna, the YSRC leader said believing their leaders rhetoric, TDP activists are now facing cases.

On Lokesh, he advised the TDP chief to either send him to mental institution or jail for his brainless comments. “Tomorrow, Naidu will open a mental hospital in Amaravati in his name after 2024 elections,” he remarked.

Kodali Nani demanded to know whether Heritage is owned by Nara family or not. He took exception to TDP chief’s comments against police pointing out their religion. On CBI inquiry in Vivekananda Reddy murder case, he found fault with the approach of the investigative agency.

In a separate press conference, Minister for Housing Jogi Ramesh found fault with the TDP for misusing the section of media supporting it. He dared Naidu to come to the Assembly for a debate on several issues.

“We have been explaining what we did to people visiting house to house. Can Naidu do such thing? He did nothing to claim credit for. I dare him to come to the Assembly for discussing who did social justice instead of issuing challenges from Gannavaram,” he said.

