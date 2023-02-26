Home States Andhra Pradesh

5 held in Guntur’s fake I-T raid, cops recover Rs 48.5 lakh

Guntur police arrested as many as five people who posed as income tax officials, raided a woman’s house and stole Rs 50 lakh cash and gold here on Saturday.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:50 AM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

District SP Arif Hafeez said that the complainant S Kalyani, resident of Pragathi nagar in Old Guntur has been working at Dodda Prasad’s house for the past 10 years. As Prasad has property disputes with his relatives, he asked Kalyani, his trusted employee to keep the money safely at her house.

After a few days, the accused John Babu & Yesu Babu, acquaintances of Kalyani who visited her house found about the cash & gold kept in house. They started visiting Kalyani’s house frequently & informed the same to their friends B Suresh & S Vijaya Kumar, who planned to steal the money. For this, Suresh roped in his relatives and friends where they decided to stage fake IT raids at her house to take the money.

On Feb 23, Suresh got a car & removed the number plate and pasted a police sticker on the vehicle and went to Kalyani’s house. While the other 3 went stole Rs 50 lakh cash and 1,326 grams gold worth `66 lakh from Kalyani’s home and fled from the scene. Upon receiving complaint, police registered a case and nabbed the five accused.

