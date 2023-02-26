Akshaya Patra Ghambiram kitchen in Visakhapatnam feeds over 16,000 schoolchildren

Usha Peri By

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Akshaya Patra kitchen of Ghambiram, which has been providing freshly cooked mid-day meals to children in government schools in Visakhapatnam since 2008 with an objective to eliminate classroom hunger and promote education, has been certified with ISO 22000:2018.

The foundation provides mid-day meals to 50,000 children daily in and around Visakhapatnam. The organisation has a unique model where it uses centralised kitchens to prepare meals, which are then transported to schools in custom-built vehicles.

It has two centralised kitchens in the Kancharapalem and Ghambiram areas. The Kancharapalem kitchen, with 89 staff, serves about 35,000 children on the city premises, and Ghambiram, with 75 staff, serves around 16,000 children from 178 schools, including Bheemili and Anandapuram.

“We procure all the groceries from various sources in and around the state, except for the rice which is provided by the government. Even slightest of the quality is not compromised when it comes to preparing meals. The department concerned analyses the quality of the products at the time of purchase, and only when they meet the required criteria are they brought to the kitchen,” explained Ambarisha Dasa, unit head of the Akshaya Patra Foundation kitchen in Ghambiram.

Following the concept of ‘cook to consumption’, they use specially insulated vessels so that temperature is maintained from the time of packing to serving the food to the students. “It feels good to be certified ISO for the rigid efforts we put into the kitchen. There is a norm that when food is cooked in a large amount, the cleanliness and quality of the food is jeopardized. However, this certification will instil trust and confidence in the children that they are receiving high-quality and nutritious food,” he said.

“Approximately 16 tonnes of rice, 12 litres of sambar or dal, and 300 kg of curry are cooked every day. However, in order to reduce or completely avoid wastage of food, the quantity of the food prepared is based on the needs of the schools. The kitchen starts as early as 4 in the morning and the food is prepared by 8.30 am. Before being used for cooking, the vessels are sterilized with steam and the vegetables and vessels are cleaned thoroughly so that the quality of food is not at stake,” Ambarisha added.

The Ghambiram kitchen of Akshaya Patra also serves free food to about 1,000 attendants at the KGH hospital in Visakhapatnam. “We are planning to enhance the current capacity of the Ghambiram kitchen. There are many children in need in the surroundings of the kitchen and we are awaiting approval from the government to feed at least 5,000 children daily,” he revealed.

