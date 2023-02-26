Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh HC convicts acquitted MPDO in bribery case after 16 years

26th February 2023

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Setting aside the Vijayawada ACB Special Court’s verdict of acquitting an MPDO in a bribery case, the AP High Court on Friday convicted him. Hearing the ACB’s appeal against the 2005 verdict of the Special Court, Justice AV Ravindra Babu sentenced the MPDO, who is now retired and aged 80 years, to six months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act.

Under Section 13 (1) (d) of the same Act, Rs 5,000 fine was imposed, besides awarding an imprisonment of another year. Both the sentences should be carried out simultaneously, the court ordered.

In 1998, UV Sesha Rao of Tiruvuru in Krishna district, who was working as a headmaster in a government school at Suravaram Mandal Parishad School, was transferred to Nadim Tiruvuru school. When he went to the school, he was not allowed. He approached the administrative tribunal, which gave a verdict in his favour.

Following it, Sesha Rao taking the tribunal orders and also the request for salary dues, approached the then Tiruvuru MPDO Bathina Venkateswara Rao. For doing the official favour, the MPDO demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000. Then, Sesha Rao approached the ACB, which laid a trap and caught Rao red handed while he was accepting the bribe.

In 2005, the ACB Special Court dismissed the case and acquitted Rao stating that there was no evidence.  In 2007, the ACB officials went for an appeal against the verdict. It came up for hearing after 16 years.

