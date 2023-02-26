Home States Andhra Pradesh

CID ‘finds’ call recording on Amaravati land transactions

They reportedly seized incriminating documents pertaining to transactions for 148 acres of assigned lands in the Amaravati capital region.

Published: 26th February 2023 08:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:42 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of probe into the alleged Amaravati assigned lands scam, sleuths of the Andhra Pradesh Crime Investigation Department (APCID) continued searches at the residences of former minister and TDP leader P Narayana and both his daughters in Hyderabad for the second consecutive day on Saturday. It is also learnt that searches were carried out at the Narayana’s properties in Madhapur, Kukatpally and Gachibowli in Hyderabad city.

The officials reportedly obtained call recordings of Narayana and his daughter in which the latter was speaking about transactions of land registrations in Amaravati before it was announced as the capital of the State.

Audio clip will be sent to forensic lab: Official

“The audio clip will be sent to a forensic laboratory to identify the people speaking,” said a senior official on the condition of anonymity. On Friday, CID officials reportedly searched the properties of Puneeth Kothapa, Narayana’s son-in-law, Sindhura and Sharani, his daughters and Indira, a relative, at Madhapur, Kukatpally, Kondapur, and Gachibowli. They reportedly seized incriminating documents pertaining to transactions for 148 acres of assigned lands in the Amaravati capital region.

It may be recalled that APCID has registered multiple cases against TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, P Narayana and others based on a cabinet sub-committee’s report on the alleged insider trading in Amaravati region, and also on a complaint by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy alleging illegal purchase of lands assigned to Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes (SCs, STs, and BCs) from villages in the capital region.

