AP Global Investors Summit gets good response, records 8,000 registrations

The two-day event is likely to bring investments to the tune of Rs 1.80 lakh crore.

Published: 26th February 2023 08:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 08:52 AM

The Global Investors Summit is scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.(Photo | Screengrab, Twitter)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: With less than a week left for the Global Investors Summit, scheduled to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4, officials are expecting a good turnout as around 8,000 registrations have already been recorded as of Saturday evening, up from 6,500 on Thursday. The number is likely to go further up to 12,000, officials said exuding confidence.

According to sources, 500 to 1,000 registrations are being recorded daily with most of the registered investors from the IT and electronics, agriculture and food processing, MSME and startup sectors.
The Summit, themed Advantage Andhra Pradesh—Where Abundance meets Prosperity, has prioritised 13 focus sectors for investments.

It has been learnt that investors from the USA, China and Dubai and States, including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana, that are well-connected to Andhra Pradesh account for the most number of registrations.

In the run up to the conference, the State government organised roadshows across the country to promote the ecosystem and advantages of AP. Industry circles feel the Summit is being held at the right time as the State is regaining its hold post the pandemic.

The two-day event is likely to bring investments to the tune of Rs 1.80 lakh crore. However, officials are expecting the number to be bigger.

The government has aimed to showcase the strong industrial base, robust presence of MSMEs and startups, and investor-friendly atmosphere in the State. The event will offer an all-inclusive platform for international and domestic investors, policy-makers, diplomats from various countries, business delegations, influencers, industry associations, and trade bodies to explore opportunities, and forge partnerships.

Summit will change the face of AP says IT min

The government has planned Business-to-Business (B2B) and Government-to-Business (G2B) meetings, keynote speeches, sector-specific plenary sessions, and exhibits as opportunities for global leaders to engage fruitfully. Additionally, the State has planned activities for international partners to experience local culture, art, and cuisine giving everyone a holistic experience of the State.

Stating that the Summit has been receiving good response from industrialists, IT and Industries Minister Gudivada Amarnath said big wigs, including Ambanis, Adanis, Tata and Aditya Birla groups, will be in attendance. Asserting that the conference will change the face of Andhra Pradesh, Gudivada explained that the State is focussing on port-led development as it has the second longest coastline in the country. He added that four more ports are being developed with Rs 15,000 crore. Further, the minister pointed out that a large chunk of industry-ready land is available in the State.

Pharma City CEO Lal Krishna opined that besides the pharmaceutical sector, food processing, defence manufacturing, aerospace and software will get focus during the Summit.

“Ecosystem for the food processing industry has been very good in the State. Development of logistics and infrastructure will be key for industrial growth. Investments will come at the summit, but the projects will take time to materialise,” he told TNIE. Stating that AP is showcasing advantages of investments in service sectors, vice-chairman of M Sudheer said IT, pharma and sea food sectors are revenue spinners for the State.

