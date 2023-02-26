Home States Andhra Pradesh

Man murders daughter over extramarital affair in Andhra Pradesh

The man also dismembered her body and threw it in the Nallamala forests. The prime accused Devendra Reddy was arrested by the Panyam police.

Published: 26th February 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: In a shocking incident, a man of Panyam mandal killed his daughter after she allegedly refused to go back to her in-laws house. The man also dismembered her body and threw it in the Nallamala forests. The prime accused Devendra Reddy was arrested by the Panyam police after the grand father of the deceased lodged a complaint in the police station against Devendra.

Prima facie, the case is of honor killing. We have recovered the body parts of the deceased and sent it for postmortem, said the Panyam station SI Sudhakar Reddy.

As per the SI, the deceased was in love with a boy of other caste of her village and wanted to marry him. Her parents refused their love and she got married to a boy of Hyderabad. Even after two years of her marriage, she remained in an extra marital affair with her lover and planned to elope with him.

“Meanwhile when she came to her native home, her parents tried to convince her to go back to her in-law’s house but she remained adamant to be with her lover. In a fit of rage, Devendra Reddy killed her, chopped her body into pieces and threw it in the Nallamala forest with the help of his friends,” the officer added.

