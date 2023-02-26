Sand more precious than gold in YSRC govt: Nara Lokesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday accused Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy of minting thousands of crores of Rupees through illegal sand mining.

During an interaction with construction workers at the campsite of his Yuva Galam Padayatra, he said the price of sand skyrocketed to Rs 5,000 per tonne from Rs 1,000 in the previous TDP regime. “In the YSRC government, gold may be available, but not sand as it has become more precious,” Lokesh observed.

The construction workers narrated their problems to Lokesh, wherein they said several workers migrated to other States as they lost employment in the State due to the steep rise in the prices of sand, iron, cement and other material. Lokesh said all their problems will be resolved on a priority basis once the TDP comes to power in the State in the next elections.

