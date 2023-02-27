Home States Andhra Pradesh

35-yr-old Andhra man attempts suicide, saved by police

He wanted to commit suicide due to the family issues and wanted to consume pesticide, where he informed the same to the police by contacting 100.

Published: 27th February 2023 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 07:23 AM   |  A+A-

Stop-Suicide-1_(1)

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 35-year-old man was rescued from attempted suicide by Prakasam police on Sunday morning. According to the reports, Nallabothula Venkayya hails from Veeraayapalem village in Yerragondapalem mandal limits. He wanted to commit suicide due to the family issues and wanted to consume pesticide, where he informed the same to the police by contacting 100.

Prakasam district police IT-Core team staff traced his location by utilising advanced technology and found out that he is at Veeraayapalem village outskirts.Then Yerragondapalem-SI G Kotaiah along with the staff rushed to the spot where Venkayya was found in unconscious state. The police immediately shifted him to Yerragondapalem-Government Primary Hospital.

Further, the police officials including SI Kotaiah gave counselling to the victim about the value of the life.
Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg appreciated the sincere efforts of Yerragondapalem SI G Kotaiah, IT Core SI K Ajay Kumar and the staff of Y Palem station, IT Core wing for their timely response.

Suicide helpline
OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp