35-yr-old Andhra man attempts suicide, saved by police

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: A 35-year-old man was rescued from attempted suicide by Prakasam police on Sunday morning. According to the reports, Nallabothula Venkayya hails from Veeraayapalem village in Yerragondapalem mandal limits. He wanted to commit suicide due to the family issues and wanted to consume pesticide, where he informed the same to the police by contacting 100.

Prakasam district police IT-Core team staff traced his location by utilising advanced technology and found out that he is at Veeraayapalem village outskirts.Then Yerragondapalem-SI G Kotaiah along with the staff rushed to the spot where Venkayya was found in unconscious state. The police immediately shifted him to Yerragondapalem-Government Primary Hospital.

Further, the police officials including SI Kotaiah gave counselling to the victim about the value of the life.

Prakasam district Superintendent of Police (SP) Malika Garg appreciated the sincere efforts of Yerragondapalem SI G Kotaiah, IT Core SI K Ajay Kumar and the staff of Y Palem station, IT Core wing for their timely response.

Suicide helpline

OneLife: 78930 78930, Roshni, Hyderabad-based NGO:040-66202000

