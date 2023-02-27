Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh: Class-1 kids to get 25 per cent free seats in private schools

The government on Sunday issued a notification to allot 25 per cent of seats in Class I, for all the private unaided schools for the academic year 2023-24.

Published: 27th February 2023

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Sunday issued a notification to allot 25 per cent of seats in Class I, for all the private unaided schools for the academic year 2023-24, under 12 (1)(C) of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act 2009.

Principal Secretary of School Education Praveen Prakash stated in the notification that online applications are invited for Class-I admissions in all the private unaided schools from eligible children. The private unaided schools will have International baccalaureate, Indian Certificate of Secondary Education, Central Board of Secondary Education  & State syllabi across the State.

According to the school education department, notification for the calendar of events of admissions will be on March 4 and registration of all the private unaided schools in the portal will be allowed between March 6 to 16. Students can register from March 18 to April 7. Determination of eligibility of students for admission through GSWS Data will be from April 9 to 12.

The 1st round lottery results would be announced on April 13, & from April 15 to 21 schools would be confirming the students’ admissions. The 2nd round lottery results would be announced on April 25, &  schools would be confirming the students’ admissions from April 26 to 30.

Applications invited

