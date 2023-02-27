Home States Andhra Pradesh

Aqua sector in Andhra Pradesh poised to attract more investments

Andhra Pradesh has a thriving aquaculture industry that is a significant source of economic benefits for the State.

Published: 27th February 2023 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

Most of the boats that set off from Kalamukku harbour after the trawling ban was lifted on Thursday returned with a meagre catch on Friday

Representational Image| Albin Mathew

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh, which ranked top in aquaculture and marine exports, offers a plethora of opportunities for investors in this sector. The State government is confident of attracting more investments in this sector during the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Andhra Pradesh has a thriving aquaculture industry that is a significant source of economic benefits for the State. Its favourable climatic conditions, ample water resources, and long coastline of approximately 974 km make it an ideal location for aquaculture. AP plays a vital role in the country’s seafood exports, ranking first in the production of eggs, fish and shrimp and securing the top spot for marine exports in 2021-22.

In the State, aquaculture has been taken up in 2.12 lakh hectares by 1.38 lakh farmers. As many as 111 cold storage are there in the State with a storage capacity of  2.27 metric tonnes of aqua products.To support the sector, the government is providing subsidised power to aqua farmers cultivating in area of less than 10 acres falling under aqua zones. Around 26,000 aquaculture farmers are currently receiving this benefit.

Further, other measures to support the sectors like subsidising pond and tank construction, establishing hatcheries, and organising training programmes for farmers have been taken up by the State.Aquatic Quarantine Facility has also been set up to ensure the quality of exported aquaculture products. With the development of six inland waterways and nine fishing harbours, the State intends to offer better sea connectivity to harness the full potential of the country’s second largest coastline.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Global Investors Summit
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp