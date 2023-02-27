Aqua sector in Andhra Pradesh poised to attract more investments

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh, which ranked top in aquaculture and marine exports, offers a plethora of opportunities for investors in this sector. The State government is confident of attracting more investments in this sector during the Global Investors Summit to be held in Visakhapatnam on March 3 and 4.

Andhra Pradesh has a thriving aquaculture industry that is a significant source of economic benefits for the State. Its favourable climatic conditions, ample water resources, and long coastline of approximately 974 km make it an ideal location for aquaculture. AP plays a vital role in the country’s seafood exports, ranking first in the production of eggs, fish and shrimp and securing the top spot for marine exports in 2021-22.

In the State, aquaculture has been taken up in 2.12 lakh hectares by 1.38 lakh farmers. As many as 111 cold storage are there in the State with a storage capacity of 2.27 metric tonnes of aqua products.To support the sector, the government is providing subsidised power to aqua farmers cultivating in area of less than 10 acres falling under aqua zones. Around 26,000 aquaculture farmers are currently receiving this benefit.

Further, other measures to support the sectors like subsidising pond and tank construction, establishing hatcheries, and organising training programmes for farmers have been taken up by the State.Aquatic Quarantine Facility has also been set up to ensure the quality of exported aquaculture products. With the development of six inland waterways and nine fishing harbours, the State intends to offer better sea connectivity to harness the full potential of the country’s second largest coastline.

