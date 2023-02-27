CJI DY Chandrachud offers Rudrabhishekam in Srisailam

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud along with his wife Kalpana Das offered prayers at the famous Bhramarambha Mallikarjuna Swamy temple at Srisailam in Nandyal district of Andhra Pradesh on Sunday.

After taking charge as CJI, Justice DY Chandrachud along with his wife visited the Srisailam temple for the first time and performed special rituals including Rudrabhishekam to Mallikarjuna Swamy.

Later, the CJI couple performed Kumkumarchana at Sri Bramarambha Devi temple. Earlier they also visited Ratnagarbha Ganapati Swamy temple and took harathi.

On their arrival at the temple, the temple trust board chairman R Chakrapani Reddy and temple executive officer S Lavanna received the CJI couple at Rajagopuram in a traditional manner.

The temple priests blessed them and honoured them with 'Teerthaprasadams' along with 'shesha vastras'.

Later the district Collector Manaji Jeelani Samoon, district SP K Raghuveer Reddy and other officials including judicial authorities accorded a warm send-off to the CJI couple.

