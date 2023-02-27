JAC Amaravati plans protests from March 9

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The APJAC Amaravati has decided to stage different protests from March 9 to April 3 condemning the indifferent attitude of the State government in resolving employees’ problems. Announcing their action plan at a media conference on Sunday, APJAC Amaravati chairman Bopparaju Venkateswarlu said they will start the protest by attending the duties wearing black badges on March 9 and intensify the protests gradually.

“The action plan will be up to April 4 and on April 5, the State executive meeting of APJAC Amaravati will be held. It will decide on the future course of action depending on the response from the government to the APJAC Amaravati protests,” he said.

Bopparaju said they were forced to resort to such measures due to the government’s apathy in conceding their just demands. “On February 11, we have submitted a 50-page memorandum to the Chief Secretary explaining the problems of employees. However, there has been no positive response from the government to our representation,” he said.

The government is delaying payment of salaries and pensions, leave alone addressing the demands of the employees. “When we decried the injustice done to employees in the 11th PRC, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to resolve our grievances. However, no action has been taken to do justice to employees,” he said.

The main demands of APJAC Amaravati include abolition of CPS, setting up a committee on implementation of special pays and allowances in the 11th PRC, payment of arrears, pending DAs, regularisation of contract staff and compassionate appointments.

Plan of action

March 9, 10 - Wearing black badges

March 13, 14 - Lunch hour demonstrations

March 15, 17 & 20 - Maha Dharnas at Collectorates

March 21 - Cell down

March 23 - Dharnas at commissioners’ offices

April 1 - Highlighting pensions problems

April 3 - Chalo Collectorate

