Maintaining healthy lifestyle can prevent 80 per cent of brain stroke cases

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Paralysis cases are increasing every year due to lack of awareness and negligence. It is caused by brain stroke and can be prevented by following healthy lifestyle.Every year, October 29 is celebrated as World Stroke Day to create awareness among the people about the serious effects of strokes. Many people think that a stroke is a condition that is related to the heart. However, it is a condition that affects the brain and its normal functioning too.

A stroke occurs when oxygenated blood that flows to certain parts of the brain is blocked due to which the brain cells die immediately leading to many signs and symptoms. The symptoms include paralysis in some parts of the body, especially face, leg and arm including mental confusion, difficulty in speaking, headaches, difficulty in walking and many more. Every year, several patients are suffering with brain stroke and nearly 675 patients received treatment for paralysis in 2020 in Guntur GGH, 571 patients in 2021, 415 till now in 2022.

Neuro Scientists Association district president Dr Rama Tarakanath opined, “No matter how advanced medical treatment has become, several people who suffer brain stroke are still using some locally made leafy juices and concoctions that only deteriorate their condition.

It is important to identify and treat the risk factors associated with stroke including diabetes, hypertension, obesity, smoking, alcoholism, lack of physical activity, high cholesterol levels and heart disease. Educating people on these factors and increasing awareness to take proper treatment can prevent 80 per cent of brain stroke cases,” he added.

Identifying & treating the risk factors of paralysis

