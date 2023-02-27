Mature trees of Kadiyam nurseries find several takers as replantation gains popularity

KV Sailendra By

Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With tree transplantation technology gaining popularity, requests for grown trees at nurseries in Kadiyam near Rajamahendravaram have also been on the rise. Owners of these nurseries have been selling mature trees to customers from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and various other cities.

Recently, a customer from Hyderabad purchased a 20-year-old Plumeria Alba, commonly known as white frangipani, from a renowned nursery in Kadiyam. The 20-feet tall tree was transported to Hyderabad on Saturday.

Explaining the process of replantation, nursery owner Palla Vinay said the deep-rooted tree was treated with root canal treatment before being transported. It weighed 5,000 tonnes and was lifted with the help of a crane. “We have also received orders for three ore trees,” he added.

“Transplanting or replanting is the process of relocating a tree from one site to another. The process allows plants to have longer growing seasons,” Vinay, who quit his IT job with a salary of `1 lakh per month to join the family business, said.

Elaborating, he said a tree spade machine mechanises the process of transplanting trees. “Larger trees require digging, wrapping or boxing of the root ball before being transported. The method is relatively convenient, but expensive. Planting a tree immediately in the ground or in a container to grow eliminates the cumbersome stage of gardening operations,” he explained.

Further, Vinay pointed out that several dendrophiles have been picking up mature trees, besides foreign varieties. Many parks and lake fronts can be instantly covered with greenery with transplanted trees.

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: With tree transplantation technology gaining popularity, requests for grown trees at nurseries in Kadiyam near Rajamahendravaram have also been on the rise. Owners of these nurseries have been selling mature trees to customers from Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi and various other cities. Recently, a customer from Hyderabad purchased a 20-year-old Plumeria Alba, commonly known as white frangipani, from a renowned nursery in Kadiyam. The 20-feet tall tree was transported to Hyderabad on Saturday. Explaining the process of replantation, nursery owner Palla Vinay said the deep-rooted tree was treated with root canal treatment before being transported. It weighed 5,000 tonnes and was lifted with the help of a crane. “We have also received orders for three ore trees,” he added.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Transplanting or replanting is the process of relocating a tree from one site to another. The process allows plants to have longer growing seasons,” Vinay, who quit his IT job with a salary of `1 lakh per month to join the family business, said. Elaborating, he said a tree spade machine mechanises the process of transplanting trees. “Larger trees require digging, wrapping or boxing of the root ball before being transported. The method is relatively convenient, but expensive. Planting a tree immediately in the ground or in a container to grow eliminates the cumbersome stage of gardening operations,” he explained. Further, Vinay pointed out that several dendrophiles have been picking up mature trees, besides foreign varieties. Many parks and lake fronts can be instantly covered with greenery with transplanted trees.