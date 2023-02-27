Newborn found abandoned in plastic bag, rescued in Guntur

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A newborn was found abandoned by the road in Christian Pet under Kothapet police station limits in Guntur on Sunday.According to police, the boy, who might have been born just a day ago, was found in a black plastic bag.

Gopi, a local, noticed the bag and found the infant inside. He observed that the umbilical cord was also not removed.Kothapet police rushed to the spot on receiving the information and shifted the baby to the Government General Hospital (GGH) in Guntur.

Doctors said the condition of the newborn is stable.Fortunately, the boy was safe even though he was inside the plastic bag for a few hours and was not attacked by street dogs, locals remarked.

After treating the newborn baby, the police will hand him over to the Women and Child Welfare department who will later shift him to a children’s home.Kothapet police have registered a case based on Gopi’s complaint. Investigation is underway.

Search to find boy’s parents underway

Police explained that they have been taking steps to identify the boy’s parents or those who abandoned the child, but have not found any leads yet. Police urged the public to contact 8688831609, if they have any information about the boy.

