Home States Andhra Pradesh

Six persons drown in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district

Incidentally, all of them know how to swim but swampy conditions in the pond meant six got stuck under the water, leading to their death, police said.

Published: 27th February 2023 11:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th February 2023 11:44 AM   |  A+A-

Drowning

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

VIJAYAWADA: Six men drowned in a pond in Toderu village in Andhra Pradesh's Nellore district, police said on Monday.

The six were part of a 10-member group that entered the pond on Sunday, police said, adding four of them managed to escape to safety.

Incidentally, all of them know how to swim but swampy conditions in the pond meant six got stuck under the water, leading to their death, police said.

The deceased were Alli Srinath (18), Prasanth (28), Raghu (24), Balaji (18), Kalyan (25) and Surendra (18), police added.

Police said the men took out the boat without informing the caretaker of the pond.

"Only four of the 10 persons who went into the pond in a country boat made of iron, which is used to feed fish, managed to come out," Nellore Superintendent of Police Ch Vijaya Rao, said about the mishap which occurred on Sunday evening.

According to Rao, the men had previously also taken out the boat a few times without informing the pond caretaker.

"While trying to take a U-turn by navigating with the oar, the boat capsized, leading to flooding and all of them jumping into the water.

However, the bed of the pond was slushy and immobilised some of them," said the SP who visited the spot.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh Nellore
India Matters
The digital display board with arrival and departure of trains at the Chennai Central station | p jawahar
Chennai Central becomes India’s first ‘silent’ railway station
Biju Kurian, the Kerala-based farmer, who went missing in Israel.
Malayali farmer Biju Kurian who went missing in Israel returns home
OPINION | Push for foreign universities in India will favour rich
Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo|P Jawahar, EPS)
Economy: An age of perfect uncertainty & that spells trouble

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp