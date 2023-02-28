Andhra govt, APCRDA to file counters in a plea challenging amendments: HC 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday directed the State government and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to file counters in a petition challenging the amendments made to the APCRDA Act for providing house sites to poor and people from other regions in the Capital region.

Hearing the batch of petitions filed by Amaravati Rajadhani Samikarana Rythu Samakhya and a few others, a three-member division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Justices DVSS Somayajulu and C Manavendranath Roy, adjourned the case for hearing after summer vacations.

The bench also adjourned the hearing in the petition seeking compensation from the government and CRDA for the delay in providing developed plots to the farmers in the capital region. Further, it informed the petitioners that they can seek compensation as per the Supreme Court verdict.

Stating the several petitions in the issues are pending in the Supreme Court, the bench said that it would be better to wait for some more time.

During the hearing, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said they have to file a counter in the petition, challenging the amendments to the APCRDA Act.

He said in the wake of the amendments, the petitions filed in 2020, challenging GO 107 for issuing house sites to the poor in Amaravati region becomes null and void. He added that the entire issue was submitted to the court in the form of a memo. Petitioners’ counsel said they have to file a counter in this regard.

