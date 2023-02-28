Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra govt, APCRDA to file counters in a plea challenging amendments: HC 

Stating the several petitions in the issues are pending in the Supreme Court, the bench said that it would be better to wait for some more time. 

Published: 28th February 2023 10:33 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 10:33 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh HC

Andhra Pradesh HC

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The High Court on Monday directed the State government and Andhra Pradesh Capital Region Development Authority (APCRDA) to file counters in a petition challenging the amendments made to the APCRDA Act for providing house sites to poor and people from other regions in the Capital region. 

Hearing the batch of petitions filed by Amaravati Rajadhani Samikarana Rythu Samakhya and a few others, a three-member division bench, comprising Chief Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra, Justices DVSS Somayajulu and C Manavendranath Roy, adjourned the case for hearing after summer vacations. 

The bench also adjourned the hearing in the petition seeking compensation from the government and CRDA for the delay in providing developed plots to the farmers in the capital region. Further, it informed the petitioners that they can seek compensation as per the Supreme Court verdict. 

Stating the several petitions in the issues are pending in the Supreme Court, the bench said that it would be better to wait for some more time. 

During the hearing, additional advocate general Ponnavolu Sudhakar Reddy said they have to file a counter in the petition, challenging the amendments to the APCRDA Act. 

He said in the wake of the amendments, the petitions filed in 2020, challenging GO 107 for issuing house sites to the poor in Amaravati region becomes null and void. He added that the entire issue was submitted to the court in the form of a memo. Petitioners’ counsel said they have to file a counter in this regard.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APCRDA Act
India Matters
Laborers demolish a building which has developed cracks in Joshimath, in India's Himalayan mountain state of Uttarakhand, Jan. 19, 2023. (Photo | AP)
'A time bomb': India's sinking holy town faces grim future
A view of the Supreme Court. (Photo | EPS)
Hinduism is a way of life, don’t belittle it: Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo )
Gujarat BJP MLAs more proactive than Opposition in questioning own govt
CM Baghel garlands senior party leaders Meira Kumar and P Chidambaram | express
At times, all that glitters is more than gold on special occasions

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp