Andhra man thrashes father, live streams attack to paramour 

Police said that Bharat developed a personal grudge against his father over a complaint and he allegedly thrashed his father with a stick.

Published: 28th February 2023 10:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 10:34 AM   |  A+A-

honour killing, death, murder, representational image, generic image, illustration

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR : A 21-year-old man allegedly thrashed his father for reportedly condemning his illicit affair with a 39-year-old woman. The incident took place under Chittoor II Town limits on Sunday and it came to light late on Monday.

According to reports, Bharat, a 21- year-old was having an illicit affair with 39-year-old in the town. Upon learning about this, Dilli Babu, father of Bharat who was working as a home guard, warned his son to discontinue the affair with the woman. The duo used to have a frequent altercation over the issue.  Based on the complaint of Dilli Babu, Chittoor police counselled Bharat and warned him to change his attitude.

Police said that Bharat developed a personal grudge against his father over a complaint and he allegedly thrashed his father with a stick. Meanwhile, the accused had made a video call and showed the attack of his father to his paramour.

Family members of Dilli Babu shifted him to government hospital. Chittoor II Town Sub-Inspector Mallikarjuna said that a case was registered and investigating it.

