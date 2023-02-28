AP MLC polls to seven seats under MLA quota on March 23

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Polls to elect Members of Legislative Council under the MLA quota will be held on March 23. Counting, if election is necessitated, would be held the same day.

The elections have been necessitated with the term of seven MLCs, including Nara Lokesh, coming to an end on March 29. Those who would retire on March 29 include Pothula Suneetha, Batchula Arjunudu, Dokka Manikya Varaprasad Rao, Varaha Venkata Suryanarayana Raju Penumatsa and Gangula Prabhakar Reddy. Another vacancy arose with the death of Challa Bhageerath Reddy in November last year.

Going by its numbers, the YSRC would be winning all seven seats.

It is unlikely that the TDP would place its candidates as it has a strength of less than 20 MLAs in the 175-member Legislative Assembly. Notification would be issued on March 6, while nominations can be filed till March 13.

