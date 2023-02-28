Home States Andhra Pradesh

DGP appears before Andhra Pradesh HC in contempt case

Government special pleader Ch Suman informed the court that Annual Confidential Report of the petitioner was not satisfactory and his promotion was rejected. 

Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy

DGP Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy on Monday appeared before the Andhra Pradesh High Court in a contempt petition pertaining to the orders issued by the court in 2019 asking police to consider promoting the petitioner, Rajasekhar, who was working as an inspector at Police Training College, Vizianagaram. 

Government special pleader Ch Suman informed the court that Annual Confidential Report of the petitioner was not satisfactory and his promotion was rejected. 

The High Court asked Suman to file the same in its counter and posted the matter to further hearing to March 20. 

Kasireddy Rajendranath Reddy
