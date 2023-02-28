Global Investors Summit-2023: Focus on growth in aerospace, defence

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has fixed its focus on becoming the preferred investment location for Aerospace and Defence manufacturing in India by providing favourable policies, a thriving ecosystem, robust ports and airport infrastructure, access to natural resources, skilled workforce, and a conducive business environment.

In a bid to attract investments, the government is all set to highlight the advantages the State can offer to the sector during the Global Investors Summit.

It may be noted that aerospace and defence sector in India is a rapidly growing industry with a focus on indigenisation and self-reliance.

According to an official release, AP is proactively working towards strengthening its aerospace and defence manufacturing sector by implementing favourable policies. The State boasts of significant establishments, including DRDO, BEL, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and the National Atomic Research Laboratory (NARL).

The aerospace and defence sector in the State is witnessing a surge in investments with several projects currently under implementation.

BEL is set to establish a Defence Systems Integration Complex for weapons and radars in Anantapur district and a unit for New Generation Electro-optics and Advance Night Vision Cameras in Krishna district.

An Air Cargo Complex, aimed at boosting the State’s logistics infrastructure, near Vizag is also in the pipeline. Other upcoming projects in the sector include Stumpp Schuele Casings’ ammunition manufacturing unit in Anantapur district and Premier Explosives’ Solid Rocket Propellant Plant in Nellore district.

The State is also set to have DRDO’s Missile Testing Facility in Krishna district and a world-class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility as part of the proposed Bhogapuram Aerotropolis near Visakhapatnam.

Additionally, AP has dedicated infrastructure facilities such as DRDO’s Electronic Warfare Test Range, which includes a design, development, production, and assembly unit in Kurnool district.

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh has fixed its focus on becoming the preferred investment location for Aerospace and Defence manufacturing in India by providing favourable policies, a thriving ecosystem, robust ports and airport infrastructure, access to natural resources, skilled workforce, and a conducive business environment. In a bid to attract investments, the government is all set to highlight the advantages the State can offer to the sector during the Global Investors Summit. It may be noted that aerospace and defence sector in India is a rapidly growing industry with a focus on indigenisation and self-reliance. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); According to an official release, AP is proactively working towards strengthening its aerospace and defence manufacturing sector by implementing favourable policies. The State boasts of significant establishments, including DRDO, BEL, Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and the National Atomic Research Laboratory (NARL). The aerospace and defence sector in the State is witnessing a surge in investments with several projects currently under implementation. BEL is set to establish a Defence Systems Integration Complex for weapons and radars in Anantapur district and a unit for New Generation Electro-optics and Advance Night Vision Cameras in Krishna district. An Air Cargo Complex, aimed at boosting the State’s logistics infrastructure, near Vizag is also in the pipeline. Other upcoming projects in the sector include Stumpp Schuele Casings’ ammunition manufacturing unit in Anantapur district and Premier Explosives’ Solid Rocket Propellant Plant in Nellore district. The State is also set to have DRDO’s Missile Testing Facility in Krishna district and a world-class Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul (MRO) facility as part of the proposed Bhogapuram Aerotropolis near Visakhapatnam. Additionally, AP has dedicated infrastructure facilities such as DRDO’s Electronic Warfare Test Range, which includes a design, development, production, and assembly unit in Kurnool district.