Jagan failed as an administrator: Nara Lokesh

VIJAYAWADA: Launching a broadside against the YSRC government, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has failed as administrator. As part of his padayatra, Yuva Galam, Lokesh was addressing a gathering at Chandragiri in Tirupati on Monday.

“Notwithstanding Jagan’s efforts to create hurdles to the padayatra through tactics like GO 1, I will continue to reach out to the public and with their support will continue questioning the YSRC government for neglecting the people,” the TDP leader asserted.

Claiming that people in not even a single section are happy with the current government, Lokesh said, “Atrocities against the oppressed have only increased under Jagan’s rule.”

Terming Jagan’s rule a curse to the State, he said 51 people lost their lives in Kachaluru boat tragedy, 15 in LG Polymers tragedy, and another 62 in Annamayya Dam tragedy. Further, he descried Chandragiri MLA Chevireddy Bhaskar Reddy as land grabber.

