Jagan reviews preparations for Investors meet

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Monday took stock of the arrangements being made for the Global Investors Summit-2023 scheduled to be held on March 3 and 4 at the Andhra University Engineering College Ground in Visakhapatnam.

He made a few suggestions for the Summit, which is being organised by the State government to attract investments and boosttrial development in the State.

Officials briefed Jagan on the delegates, including Union ministers and industrialists, attending the Summit.

The two-day conference will begin at 10 am on March 3 with breakfast. Industry big wigs and noted businessmen will address the gathering on vital topics, followed by signing of Memoranda of Understanding (MoU) and special sessions in various sectors. The CM will be also interact with industrialists.

Officials are making arrangements to display advantages of Andhra Pradesh at an exhibition to promote the conducive business environment in the State.

Cultural programmes will be held in the evening followed by dinner, which will be attended by Jagan. Valedictory session will be held on the second day, besides exchange of deals and other sessions.

