Kondaveedu phase-2 ghat road works end

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The long-awaited second phase of ghat road construction works at major tourist spot Kondaveedu fort in Palnadu district have been completed. Nearly Rs 11.8 crore was allocated for the construction of 30 feet wide and 680-meter-long ghat road, would facilitate the tourists to travel directly to the fort from the foot of the hill on their vehicles safely.

The construction of the works were halted in 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This in fact, delayed getting permissions from the forest department

Speaking on the occasion, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee Convenor G Sivareddy said that footfall increased after the first phase of the ghat road construction and that the second phase of the road would facilitate even more.

In the past few weeks, several students of various schools in Palnadu and Guntur districts have been visited the fort as the travel became easy with the construction of the road.

Apart from this, statues of Kondaveedu kings, including Anavemareddy, have been set up at the fort along with the information on fort’s history. With this, the Nagaravanam works were inaugurated with `13.35 crore in January last year.

Regarding this, several development works would be taken up in the next five years. A checkpost would also be set up at the foot of the hill including a ticket counter and a vigilance system to ensure the safety of the tourists.

A bypass road would be constructed from Solasa to Phirangipuram to facilitate easy travel for tourists. The officials are planning to set up an environmental study centre will be highlight, opined Sivareddy.

