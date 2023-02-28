SC allows probe against TDP senior leader Ayyanna in forgery case

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Supreme Court on Monday allowed probe against TDP senior leader and former minister Chintakalaya Ayyanna Patrudu in the case related to forgery of No Objection Certificate (NOC) issued by water resources department for the construction of his house registered on his him.

Crime Investigation Department (CID) investigating the case was directed by the division bench of the apex court comprising of Justice MR Shaw and Justice CT Ravi Kumar to continue investigation under Section 467 of IPC.

Setting aside earlier in the case, the Supreme Court asked the Andhra Pradesh High Court to conduct hearing based on the merit.

Ayyanna Patrudu along with his son Rajesh were arrested in November last year by CID sleuths on the charges of using forged documents to construct compound wall of his house in an encroached land of water resources department designated as Reservoir Panta Kaluva land.

Andhra Pradesh High Court hearing a quash petition filed by the TDP leader and his son had directed to probe agency to continue the investigation into the case after serving notice under Sec 41A of CrPC while stating that Sec 467 of IPC was not applicable in the case as NOC didn’t fall under valuable document category. The State Government went for an appeal against the High Court directions in the Supreme Court.

