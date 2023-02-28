Home States Andhra Pradesh

Smart TV for govt school students in Andhra Pradesh soon  

Minister says govt will introduce new school uniforms under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka from next academic session

Published: 28th February 2023 08:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2023 08:13 AM   |  A+A-

Botcha Satyanarayana interacting with students at a science fair in district | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Students of the government schools can now watch educational and informative programmes, thanks to Smart TVs being provided by the State government, said Minister for Education Botcha Satyanarayana, adding that the government will also introduce new school uniforms under Jagananna Vidya Kanuka, from the next academic session. 

Minister Satyanarayana was the chief guest of the two-day State-level Science Fair 2023, jointly organised by the School Education and Samagra Sikha at Andhra Loyola College here on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, “Students should utilise the infrastructure provided by the government. CM Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy will also arrange guest lectures for the students and allocate subject teachers from class 3 to teach the CBSE syllabus.” 

“In order to provide better education to the students, the state government would tie up with international institutions like IIT and IIM and provide standard amenities and infrastructure to the government schools,” the minister said. 

Botcha also learned about the exhibits displayed by the winners from the district-level science fairs. He interacted with the students and enthusiastically asked them about their projects. Speaking on the occasion, S Suresh Kumar, Commissioner of the School Education Department and State Project Director of Samagra Siksha said that there are 713 Atal Tinkering Labs (ATL) in the state with 3D printers, robot labs and other equipments, which should be availed by the science teachers to instill innovation and creativity in the students.  

NTR District Collector Dr S Dilli Rao said, “Curiosity is the key to innovation in science. Students should bring in them curiosity and passion to bring out innovative ideas.” State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) Director Dr B Pratap Reddy, and others were present.

