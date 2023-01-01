Home States Andhra Pradesh

APPSC to hold screening test for Group-I services

The details regarding district wise venues, question paper booklet and OMR answer sheets are available on the official website.

APPSC Exam

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) will conduct screening test for Group-I services on January 08, 2023 from 10.00 am to 12.00 noon and 02.00 pm to 04.00 pm.Nearly 1,26,499 candidates applied for 92 vacancy posts and are appearing for the screening test. The test will be held at 297 venues in 18 districts of the State.

APPSC has made all the necessary arrangements and the hall tickets can be downloaded from Saturday. The details regarding district wise venues, question paper booklet and OMR answer sheets are available on the official website.

Secretary of APPSC H Arun Kumar in a press release, said that the candidates are advised to download the hall tickets in time as well as the conditions on reporting timings and other guidelines. The control rooms will be established at 18 district Collectorate from January 6 and candidates may approach for any assistance required in identifying the venue.

