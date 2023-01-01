Krishna cops destroy 1,478 litres of liquor worth Rs 50 lakh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Continuing the ongoing Operation Parivartana, the Krishna district police destroyed 24,211 liquor bottles of various brands, seized in as many as 686 cases, worth around Rs 50 lakh and 1,478 litres of illicit distilled (ID) liquor liquor here at Machilipatnam on Saturday.

Also, Krishna district police augmented a revenue of Rs 41 lakh to the State government by auctioning 119 seized vehicles.The police destroyed the liquor bottles by using a road roller and SP Palle Jashuva monitored the process. He said that they have been taking stringent action against persons involved in illegal liquor transportation and arrack sales.

“We have been conducting continuous raids and registering cases against the accused persons to create deterrence towards committing the crime. We will open a history sheet if anyone involved in two or more cases,” he said.He further said 57 families who depended on manufacturing and sale of ID liquor were provided with alternate employment opportunities and jobs to their children.

