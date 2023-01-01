Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mass contact drives to raise political heat

The slow pace of irrigation projects, poor law and order and liquor flow may well become the ammunition of the Opposition.

Published: 01st January 2023 06:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st January 2023 06:45 AM   |  A+A-

N Chandrababu Naidu, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, (L), and YSRCP chief and Andhra CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

The State is likely to witness beehive of political activity in 2023 with the Assembly elections due in 2024. While the ruling YSRC is set to rely on its door-to-door mass outreach programme, the opposition parties are likely to hit the road in the new year.

While Nara scion Lokesh will set off on Yuva Galam walkathon from January 27, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan has readied his ‘Varahi’ to tour across the State. The Congress, which was not in the fight in the elections held after the State bifurcation, too is making efforts to regain some foothold with the change of guard.

The newly appointed APPC president Gidugu Rudra Raju has also announced to walk the length and breadth of the State to reach out to the people. The BJP, which does not have cadre at the grassroot level, is trying to improve its base at the booth level by organising street level meetings.

All the parties will go all guns blazing to woo the electorate and targeting the rival parties. While the Opposition parties are ready to highlight the failures of the Jagan Mohan Reddy government, the YSRC is to  bank on its welfare schemes, which it claims are being delivered in a transparent manner.

For the opposition, growing unemployment and lack of investments will come in handy to take on the government, the YSRC is set to counter it by attracting huge investments.The three-capital issue is likely to take the centerstage as the YSRC is pushing its idea of decentralised development and making plans to move to Visakhapatnam, which is touted as the executive capital of the State.

The slow pace of irrigation projects, poor law and order and liquor flow may well become the ammunition of the Opposition. The YSRC, on the other hand, is likely to rely on the welfare mantra to counter the criticism.

