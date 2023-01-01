YSRC demands Chandrababu’s arrest for stampede

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC has demanded the arrest of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the stampede in his roadshow at Kandukur in Nellore district on December 28 in which eight persons were killed. “You cannot wash off your hands by collecting donations and giving compensation to the families of the deceased. You are responsible for holding the public meeting in a narrow lane leading to the stampede,’’ Housing Minister Jogi Ramesh said. Speaking to the media on Saturday, Ramesh said police should keep a watch on such political meetings. No untoward incident happened in the meetings held by the YSRC as it strictly adheres to the guidelines issued by police. “We have never used drones to show that thousands of people have attended our meetings. We have never resorted to cheap tricks like Naidu,’’ he asserted. Agriculture Minister Kakani Goverdhan Reddy said there were no lapses in the security provided to Naidu’s roadshow in Nellore. “Not a single incident was reported in Jagan Mohan Reddy’s meetings when he was the Opposition Leader. Now, the roadshow of Naidu, who has Z+ category security cover, ended up in a tragedy due to the cheap tricks of TDP chief,” he alleged.