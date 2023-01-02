Home States Andhra Pradesh

8th century stone script unearthed in Andhra

Inscription reveals heroes of the 8th century and lines scripted in ancient Telugu letters.

Historical stone script of the 8th century

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Archaeological department officials confirmed another stone script that was brought in to light recently by the historians in Vemulakota village in Markapur Mandal limits of Prakasam district.GV Narayana Reddy, a native of Vemulakota village observed a stone plaque near the ‘Rolu banda’ (Stone Grinder), having a fade-out sculpture of war hero and a few lines in ancient language on the other stone plaque, in the Goddess Vemulamma temple situated in the Vemulakota village.

Expecting it to be a historical stone script of the kings era of 8th century, Narayana sent the moulds of the two stone plaques to the Mysore-Archeological department office for research, who confirmed that the scripts belonged to the 8th century and the lines scripted are in ancient Telugu letters known as ‘Singaraju Patta’.

“These stone scripts and sculptures depict the heroes of the 8th-century era and are scripted in ancient Telugu letters called ‘Singa Raju patta’. This might be the donation-related stone script plaque of Singa Raju/ Simha Raju to the temple. In the history, Markapur region people considered Goddess Vemulamma as the paternal aunt of Lord Sri Chennakesava Swamy, the main deity of the Chennakesava temple at Markapur,’’ he said.

Speaking to TNIE, Narayana said, “Chennakesava temple is famous for its historical monument and heritage. The stone sculpture found has two head parts, probably of a woman, that were almost decayed and their vehicle appears as a combination of a mongoose and a ma. Interestingly, there is only one other Vemulamma temple in the Telugu state that is situated in the Pullapadu village of Nallajarla Mandal of East Godavari district.”“I am happy to know that our Goddess Vemulamma temple belongs to 8th century and we have rich history since long time. We request the Government to take necessary measures to protect these historical and archaeological sites,” Narayana added.

