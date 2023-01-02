Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra cops foil hunger stir plan of ex-minister for Kapu quota 

Harirama Jogaiah was forcibly shifted to hospital in a 108 vehicle by police Sunday night.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:46 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

(Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tension prevailed at former minister and Kapu community leader Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah’s house in Palakol of West Godavari district on Sunday night with the former announcing to go on a hunger strike from Monday demanding 5% quota for Kapu community under the EBC quota.

Harirama Jogaiah was forcibly shifted to hospital in a 108 vehicle by police Sunday night. Police forces, led by DSP Manoharachari, reached the octogenarian leader’s house and pursued him not to take up fasting. Kapu community leaders also gathered at the house and raised slogans to express their solidarity with Jogaiah’s fast.   

The former minister alleged that the State government did not respond to his demand for the provision of reservation Kapu community under the EBC quota. Earlier, he wrote a letter to the government seeking categorical assurance on the provision of reservation to Kapus on or before December 31.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hunger strike Kapu community Harirama Jogaiah
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp