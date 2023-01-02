Andhra cops foil hunger stir plan of ex-minister for Kapu quota 

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Tension prevailed at former minister and Kapu community leader Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah’s house in Palakol of West Godavari district on Sunday night with the former announcing to go on a hunger strike from Monday demanding 5% quota for Kapu community under the EBC quota.

Harirama Jogaiah was forcibly shifted to hospital in a 108 vehicle by police Sunday night. Police forces, led by DSP Manoharachari, reached the octogenarian leader’s house and pursued him not to take up fasting. Kapu community leaders also gathered at the house and raised slogans to express their solidarity with Jogaiah’s fast.

The former minister alleged that the State government did not respond to his demand for the provision of reservation Kapu community under the EBC quota. Earlier, he wrote a letter to the government seeking categorical assurance on the provision of reservation to Kapus on or before December 31.

