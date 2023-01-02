BJP leader Chalapathi Rao passes away

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former BJP president of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and senior leader PV Chalapathi Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city on Sunday. His son PVN Madhav is MLC of North Andhra graduates constituency.Chalapathi Rao was born on June 25, 1935. He joined RSS in 1945 and played a key role in launching ABVP units in various educational institutions in and around Visakhapatnam between 1950 and 1956.

He participated in the steel plant agitation in 1969. He quit legal profession as an advocate in 1970 and worked as Jana Sangh activist. He was arrested during sperate Andhra agitation in 1972. He also actively participated in the agitation against Emergency between 1975 and 1977. He was the State secretary of Lok Sangharsh Samithi. He was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from North Circar Districts Graduates Constituency in 1974. He was reelected in 1980. Chalapati Rao was the MLC till the council was abolished in 1986.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju expressed shock over the demise of Chalapathi Rao. He said Chalapathi Rao, who strove for strengthening the party in the State, was his guiding force. He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also mourned the death of Chalapathi Rao.

