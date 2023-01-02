Home States Andhra Pradesh

BJP leader Chalapathi Rao passes away

BJP State president Somu Veerraju expressed shock over the demise of Chalapathi Rao.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:58 AM   |  A+A-

PV Chalapathi Rao

PV Chalapathi Rao

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Former BJP president of the erstwhile united Andhra Pradesh and senior leader PV Chalapathi Rao passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in the city on Sunday. His son PVN Madhav is MLC of North Andhra graduates constituency.Chalapathi Rao was born on June 25, 1935. He joined RSS in 1945 and played a key role in launching ABVP units in various educational institutions in and around Visakhapatnam between 1950 and 1956.

He participated in the steel plant agitation in 1969. He quit legal profession as an advocate in 1970 and worked as Jana Sangh activist. He was arrested during sperate Andhra agitation in 1972.  He also actively participated in the agitation against Emergency between 1975 and 1977. He was the State secretary of Lok Sangharsh Samithi.  He was elected to the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Council from North Circar Districts Graduates Constituency in 1974. He was reelected in 1980. Chalapati Rao was the MLC till the council was abolished in 1986.

BJP State president Somu Veerraju expressed shock over the demise of Chalapathi Rao. He said Chalapathi Rao, who strove for strengthening the party in the State, was his guiding force. He conveyed his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family members. Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya also mourned the death of Chalapathi Rao.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chalapathi Rao Former BJP president
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp