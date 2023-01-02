Build barrage on Krishna at Siddeswaram: Rayalaseema panel

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Rayalaseema Steering Committee convener and former MLA Byreddy Rajasekhar Reddy has said a protest meet will be organised at Siddeswaram on January 28 demanding construction of a barrage-cum-bridge on Krishna where the Centre has proposed to construct an iconic bridge at a cost Rs 1,200 crore.

Addressing the media at Kurnool convention hall on Sunday, Byreddy said they will meet Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari and the Chief Ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana to press for their demand.

The iconic bridge on River Krishna has been proposed between Somaseela on the Telangana side and Siddeswaram on the Andhra Pradesh side, which will reduce the distance between Hyderabad and Tirupati by 80 km. If a barrage is built in place of the iconic bridge with less investment, farmers of both Rayalaseema and Telangana areas will get better irrigation facility, the former MLA said.

