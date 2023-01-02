Kurnool to induct over 250 staff to keep city clean

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: To make Kurnool city spick and span, the Kurnool Municipal Corporation officials are planning to recruit staff by inducting nearly 250 new sanitary workers. The new staff are expected to take up their duties from Sankranti.

As per official records, there are 52 revenue divisions and 1,50,000 households in the city with nearly 6.50 lakh population living in Kurnool Municipal Corporation limits. On average, 180 metric tons of garbage, including 140 metric tons of dry and 40 metric tons of wet is being generated in the city per day. Around 1,100 personnel, including 910 sanitation workers, 16 masons, 13 health assistants, 113 ward sanitary secretaries and four sanitary inspectors were working to keep the city clean. The sanitation workers collect waste from households daily and shift it to a dump yard located at Gargeyapuram using 30 tractors and 15 compactor vehicles daily. Around 2,700 dustbins were also set up.

