Home States Andhra Pradesh

Kurnool to induct over 250 staff to keep city clean

As per official records, there are 52 revenue divisions and 1,50,000 households in the city with nearly 6.50 lakh population living in Kurnool Municipal Corporation limits.

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:29 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purposes only

Image used for representational purposes only

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: To make Kurnool city spick and span, the Kurnool Municipal Corporation officials are planning to recruit staff by inducting nearly 250 new sanitary workers. The new staff are expected to take up their duties from Sankranti.

As per official records, there are 52 revenue divisions and 1,50,000 households in the city with nearly 6.50 lakh population living in Kurnool Municipal Corporation limits. On average, 180 metric tons of garbage, including 140 metric tons of dry and 40 metric tons of wet is being generated in the city per day. Around 1,100 personnel, including 910 sanitation workers, 16 masons, 13 health assistants, 113 ward sanitary secretaries and four sanitary inspectors were working to keep the city clean. The sanitation workers collect waste from households daily and shift it to a dump yard located at Gargeyapuram using 30 tractors and 15 compactor vehicles daily. Around 2,700 dustbins were also set up.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kurnool Municipal Corporation Sanitary workers Sankranti
India Matters
Fireworks and gas explosions at Mohanur in Namakkal resulted in the death of four people and injury of seven others. Over 16 homes also sustained damages in the explosion.(Photo | Express)
Firecracker blast in Namakkal leaves four killed, four injured
(Express Illustration)
Nine killed as SUV rams into luxury bus on Gujarat highway
PM Modi with Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran during a meeting in New Delhi on Jan 27, ahead of the official handover of Air India to the Tata Group.(File Photo | PTI)
2022 Pix story: India's year in photos
BJP MLA Abhay Verma
Protest outside house of BJP MLA who ‘beat sanitation staff’

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp