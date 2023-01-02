Tirumala decked up as auspicious Vaikunta Dwara Darshan begins

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Precincts of Tirumala as well as the Srivari temple have been decked up for the auspicious Vaikunta Dwara Darshan from the early hours on Monday. The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) is planning to provide darshan to at least 80,000 common devotees on each day of the 10-day fete.

Elaborate arrangements, including food, medicines and security, are in place to facilitate a hassle-free darshan for the people. The temple Trust has prioritised common devotees and issued 4.50 lakh Slotted Sarva Darshan (SSD) tickets for the 10 days. The issuance of tickets began on Sunday afternoon. By 6 pm, around 1.5 lakh tokens were distributed at nine locations in Tirupati, TTD chairman YV Subba Reddy said and added, “On all ten days, SSD tokens will be issued till the allocated quota is exhausted.”

Subba Reddy that the TTD has made arrangements for food and beverages for the devotees at Tirumala and Tirupati. He urged the devotees to come for darshan only on the date and time mentioned on the tokens. Devotees with SSD tokens have been asked to report at Sri Krishna Teja rest house in Tirumala.

Govindmala devotees can have darshan during the 10 days, only if they have tokens, the temple Trust said. Meanwhile, the TTD has decided to provide darshan to 1,000 devotees from backward and tribal areas from across the State during the auspicious event.

