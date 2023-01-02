Home States Andhra Pradesh

Vizag to emerge as executive capital in three months: Botcha Satyanarayana

Published: 02nd January 2023 07:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd January 2023 07:10 AM   |  A+A-

Botcha Satyanarayana (File Photo |EPS)

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: The executive capital would be set up at Visakhapatnam in the next three months, Education Minister Botcha Satyanarayana said during the New Year celebrations organised at his residence in Vizianagaram on Sunday.

“The process to establish Vizag as the executive capital is underway,” he said and added, “We wish to see Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy functioning from Vizag and for all offices to be shifted here. This is our aspiration and this will come true in the next two to three months.”

Botcha said they would strive to take forward the government’s policies with vigour in the new year.It may be recalled that IT minister Gudivada Amarnath, who is also from the same region, has been reiterating that the Chief Minister would start functioning from Visakhapatnam from the coming academic year.

Reiterating the same view, Botcha said establishing executive capital at Visakhapatnam and decentralised development is not just government’s policy, but a wish of the people of the State.He also said the foundation stone for the greenfield airport at Bhogapuram, to be developed by GMR Consortium, would be laid in January or February.

Comments

