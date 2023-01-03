Andhra Pradesh mulls guidelines for roadshows

P Hareesh By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government is likely to come up with fresh guidelines for holding election rallies and other events in the wake of the two stampedes within the span of a week claiming 11 lives. Formulating a set of new guidelines is unavoidable as the election fever will peak in the State in the coming months, official sources said.

“Even we had held a meeting at the same place in Kandukur earlier and our party workers too did the same thing. We, however, had asked them to remove the flexes as it would end up in unnecessary jostling,’’ said Government Advisor (Public Affairs) Sajjala R Reddy, adding that TDP went ahead with erecting flexes, one of the reasons for the mishap.

All parties should follow roadshow guidelines: Sajjala

In case of Kandukur, it is clearly evident that the road was further narrowed down with the installation of flexies on both its sides. “Even we had held a meeting at the same place in Kandukur earlier and our party workers too did the same thing. We had, however, asked them to remove the flexis as it would end up in unnecessary jostling,’’ Sajjala said adding that the TDP leaders went ahead with erecting the flexies, which is one of the reason behind the mishap.

Sources said police officials, sometimes, tend not to pressurise the organisers to adhere to all the conditions as it might turn into a political issue. Officials pointed out that the organisers of Amaravati to Arasavalli padayatra taken out by Amaravati Parirakshana Samithi too had violated the stipulated conditions imposed not just the police but by the court as well.

According to sources, the State police mulled the formulation of guidelines during the Amaravati padayatra and the recent Kandukur incident.

“We thought of coming with the guidelines after Kandukur incident but issuing them soon after the incident would lead to political hue and cry. But now, it’s time for chalking them out to prevent such incidents,’’ sources said.

The rules would be enforced strictly and would be applicable to all the political parties, including the ruling party, sources said.

