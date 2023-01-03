Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Ensure amenities in Jagananna colonies’: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

They explained that as per Jagan’s instructions in the previous review meeting, officials visited four layouts and conducted quality control tests in December alone.

Published: 03rd January 2023 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd January 2023 08:23 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials of the housing department to ensure that basic amenities, such as drinking water and drainage system, are provided in all layouts by the time the construction of houses is completed.

During a review meeting held on Monday to discuss the construction of Jagananna colonies, Jagan took stock of the progress and directed officials to speak to the beneficiaries and provide power supply to all the houses once the construction reaches the final stage. He also instructed them to form alternative layouts where the construction of houses was halted due to court cases and other disputes.

Earlier, officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction of houses has been expedited and the government has so far incurred an expenditure of `6,435 crores in the current fiscal, excluding APTIDCO’s expenditure.  

They explained that as per Jagan’s instructions in the previous review meeting, officials visited four layouts and conducted quality control tests in December alone. The officials further added that arrangements are being made to establish testing labs in all layouts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
YS Jagan Mohan Reddy Jagananna colonies
India Matters
A combination of pictures show the five people who have been arrested in connection with the Kanjhawala incident. (Photo | ANI)
Kanjhawala case: FIR says accused found victim's body underneath car, left her there & fled
A view of the Supreme Court in New Delhi. (File Photo)
Minister's statement cannot be attributed vicariously to government, says Supreme Court
Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)
Jharkhand man stripped naked, thrashed for refusing to consume beef
About 400 police personnel were deployed for security as SC members entered the Varadharaja Perumal Temple at Eduthavainatham village on Monday | Express
SC devotees, ‘caste out’ for 200 years, enter TN temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp