‘Ensure amenities in Jagananna colonies’: YS Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials of the housing department to ensure that basic amenities, such as drinking water and drainage system, are provided in all layouts by the time the construction of houses is completed.

During a review meeting held on Monday to discuss the construction of Jagananna colonies, Jagan took stock of the progress and directed officials to speak to the beneficiaries and provide power supply to all the houses once the construction reaches the final stage. He also instructed them to form alternative layouts where the construction of houses was halted due to court cases and other disputes.

Earlier, officials informed the Chief Minister that the construction of houses has been expedited and the government has so far incurred an expenditure of `6,435 crores in the current fiscal, excluding APTIDCO’s expenditure.

They explained that as per Jagan’s instructions in the previous review meeting, officials visited four layouts and conducted quality control tests in December alone. The officials further added that arrangements are being made to establish testing labs in all layouts.

