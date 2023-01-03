Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore rural MLA discusses official apathy with CM Jagan Mohan Reddy

It may be noted that the MLA during a district review meeting held at the new Zilla Parishad conference hall on December 23 lashed out at a senior official for not releasing funds.

YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy addressing the media at the YSRC party office in Nellore.

YSRC MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy addressing the media at the YSRC party office in Nellore.

NELLORE: A few days after expressing his ire with officials for not responding to issues related to his constituency, Nellore rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy met Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy in Velagapudi on Monday.

The MLA, along with former Minister Balineni Srinivasulu, interacted with Jagan for over an hour.After the meeting, Sridhar Reddy spoke to the media and said officials were not cooperating with him and he reported the issue to the Chief Minister.

The legislator said Jagan has promised to resolve pending issues. Maintaining that he did not pass any comments against the State government, he said he only raised questions over the officials for not responding to his plea.

