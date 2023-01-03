Nothing wrong with BRS foraying into Andhra Pradesh, asserts Perni Nani

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: On a day when a few senior politicians, including a former IAS officer and an ex-minister, from Andhra Pradesh joined Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), former minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Nani) said the BRS would be competing with Congress and CPI in the State, indicating that the party’s foray into the State would not have any impact.

Pointing out that even the Pyramid Party and KA Paul’s Praja Santhi Party would contest 175 Assembly seats in the State, Nani maintained, “There is nothing wrong in BRS playing politics in Andhra Pradesh. Anyone can contest anywhere.”

Responding to adverse remarks of some Telangana State Cabinet ministers on the development in Andhra Pradesh, Nani said it is better that they mind their own business.

“They are responsible for illegally generating power by releasing water from Pulichintala, Nagarjuna Sagar and Srisailam projects, resulting in water going waste into the sea. What will they do by coming here?,” he asked.

Criticising the Telangana leaders for not cooperating with the division of assets and non-payment of power arrears, Nani said, “They are talking irresponsibly after rendering grave injustice to the State.”

On the ongoing issue of Kapu reservations and Harirama Jogaiah going on a fast over the demand, he accused the veteran leader from the community of resorting to “match-fixing politics with Telugu Desam Party supremo N Chandrababu Naidu and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan.”

“Why didn’t Harirama Jogaiah take up the issue of Kapu reservations when he was in active politics? Why did he call off his fast after interacting with Pawan Kalyan?,” he sought to know.

Recalling that the actor-politician created a ruckus after the government demolished illegal encroachments in Ippatam village, Nani asked, “How come he did not react to the death of 11 people and several others getting injured in the meetings attended by Chandrababu Naidu?’’ “This shows Pawan’s commitment to the public,” Nani remarked.

