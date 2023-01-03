Omicron XBB variant case detected in Andhra Pradesh's Vijayawada

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: MT Krishna Babu, Principal Secretary (Health, Medical and Family Welfare) confirmed the presence of Omicron’s XBB variant in Vijayawada, Andhra Pradesh. We have got the genome sequencing done of 48 Covid-19 positive samples in which one was reported to be XBB, a new sub-variant of Omicron. We are fully geared up to handle the situation effectively with sufficient manpower and upgraded health facilities, the Principal Secretary said.

Experts believe that the new Covid versions of Omricron- XBB and XBB.1.5 in the scene is the “next big thing” and has the potential to trigger a significant upsurge globally. Notably, India has confirmed its first Omicron’s XBB.1.5 case in Gujarat in December, as per INSACOG data.

“As per Government of India guidelines, all SARS-CoV and influenza-like illness (ILI) cases have been invariably tested for COVID,” stated Krishna Babu.

While addressing the media here on Monday, he explained the initiatives of Andhra Pradesh in the Health sector including Covid control measures. “As per the revised union government guidelines on testing of international travellers, testing centres have been established at Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada and Tirupathi airports and so far 97 passengers are tested, among which 89 are negative and results of eight samples are awaiting.

“One should be very careful and take several reinforced precautions against the coronavirus. In view of the festive season and new year celebrations, guidelines were issued to the District Collector in adherence to COVID appropriate behaviour of wearing masks and avoiding group gatherings. We have special focus on passengers arriving from China, Hong Kong, Japan, Taiwan, and Singapore. “We have employed 47,191 staff so far. Speciality and super speciality doctors are also employed in tribal areas and as of now, only 63 super speciality medical officer posts are vacant. We have enhanced the diet charges from Rs 40 to Rs 80.”

What is Covid Omicron XXB?

Experts believe that the COVID-Omicron XBB is 5 times more virulent than the Delta variant and has a higher mortality rate than it. This strain of the virus directly affects the lungs for a relatively short period of time. Several patients diagnosed with Covid-Omicron XBB were classified as afebrile and pain-free, but x-rays showed mild chest pneumonia. The first XBB variant was found in Maharashtra where nearly 300 live cases are reported.

