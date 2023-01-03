Home States Andhra Pradesh

Pawan assures, Jogaiah calls off hunger strike

Pawan spoke to him in the morning and expressed solidarity to the octogenarian leader.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Former minister and Kapu leader Chegondi Harirama Jogaiah withdrew his proposed fast at Eluru hospital after Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan assured to fight for justice to the Kapu community on Monday.

Police had foiled Jogaiah’s proposed hunger strike plan and shifted him to the government general hospital at Eluru on Sunday. He, however, refused to take medication and continued the fast. The Kapu leader, then, announced to take up the protest at Palakol demanding the State and Centre to include Kapus in the economically backwards classes quota immediately.

Pawan spoke to him in the morning and expressed solidarity with the octogenarian leader. As the health condition of Jogaiah started to deteriorate, Pawan convinced him to break his fast and assured him that he would fight the matter legally.

