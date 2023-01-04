Home States Andhra Pradesh

Chittoor Police deny permit for TDP chief Naidu's Kuppam show

The police had issued a notice to organiser PA Manohar asking him to abide by the new government order.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

CHITTOOR: Chittoor police denied permission to TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu to hold roadshows and public meetings during his three-day tour of his constituency, Kuppam beginning Wednesday. The police had issued a notice to organiser PA Manohar asking him to abide by the new government order.

In a release, Palamaneru DSP N Sudhakar Reddy said since no reply was received till 10.30 pm Tuesday, whoever organises or participates in the TDP’s roadshows and public meetings in Kuppam constituency would be considered to be in violation of the rules. The TDP is likely to organise a grama sabha instead.

