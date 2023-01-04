‘Deceiver Naidu shying away from responsibility:’ Jagan Mohan Reddy

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy pinned blame on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the recent stampedes in Nellore and Guntur that claimed 11 lives and hit out at the latter for refusing to take responsibility for the incident. While calling Naidu a deceiver, the CM alleged that the TDP chief sheds crocodile tears.

Addressing the gathering after formally launching the hiked social pension that went up to Rs 2,750 from Rs 2,500 a month in Rajamahendravaram, Jagan recalled how the TDP supremo had in the past too escaped responsibility after the unfortunate demise of 29 people during the Godavari Pushkaralu stampede in 2015. He said, “After causing the death of 29 people with his cheap gimmicks and drone shootings, Naidu compared the tragedy with Kumbh Mela. He even said that won’t people die in Kumbh Mela?’’

Reminding people of Naidu’s trickery, CM Jagan asked a very pointed question, “How can people trust a person who is accused of killing his own father-in-law to satisfy his lust for power?”

The CM said, “The publicity-mongering Naidu, who claims to have 45 years of political experience and 14 years as a Chief Minister, never feels ashamed to garland the statue of his father-in-law NT Rama Rao and shed crocodile tears for the sake of votes after back-stabbing him, usurping his CM chair, grabbing the NTR Trust and confiscating his political party imprudently.”

“Chandrababu Naidu may have the support of media friendly to him but I have your support. I respect your belief in me. I believe in the love and support of SC, ST, BCs, minorities and all other communities,” Jagan said while thanking people for their immense support.

He said that while he was feeling proud to implement his election manifesto and hike the social pension that benefits the downtrodden, Chandrababu Naidu was drawing pleasure by conducting public meetings in congested areas for a photo opportunity, while posing for drone photos and letting people die by causing stampedes.

“People should see the difference between the welfare governance that has been disbursing monthly pensions ranging from Rs 2750 to Rs 10,000 to different sections of people and the TDP rule that allowed Janmabhoomi Committees to fix rates for disbursing welfare benefits,” the CM pointed out.

He said that while the number of pensioners went up to 64 lakhs under the YSRC government from 39 lakhs in the TDP rule, the monthly pension bill also saw a steep hike from Rs 400 crores per month during the TDP rule to Rs 1,765 crore at present resulting in an annual pension expenditure of Rs 21,180 crore. Observing that the state is witnessing a fierce war between the poor and the capitalists, the CM said that he always sides with the poor and would continue his welfare schemes.

