Home States Andhra Pradesh

‘Deceiver Naidu shying away from responsibility:’ Jagan Mohan Reddy

While calling Naidu a deceiver, the CM alleged that the TDP chief sheds crocodile tears.

Published: 04th January 2023 05:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2023 05:34 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the release of YSR Pension Kanuka in Rajamahendravaram on Monday | Express

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during the release of YSR Pension Kanuka in Rajamahendravaram on Monday | Express

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM: Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy pinned blame on TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu for the recent stampedes in Nellore and Guntur that claimed 11 lives and hit out at the latter for refusing to take responsibility for the incident. While calling Naidu a deceiver, the CM alleged that the TDP chief sheds crocodile tears.

Addressing the gathering after formally launching the hiked social pension that went up to Rs 2,750 from Rs 2,500 a month in Rajamahendravaram, Jagan recalled how the TDP supremo had in the past too escaped responsibility after the unfortunate demise of 29 people during the Godavari Pushkaralu stampede in 2015. He said, “After causing the death of 29 people with his cheap gimmicks and drone shootings, Naidu compared the tragedy with Kumbh Mela. He even said that won’t people die in Kumbh Mela?’’

Reminding people of Naidu’s trickery, CM Jagan asked a very pointed question, “How can people trust a person who is accused of killing his own father-in-law to satisfy his lust for power?”

The CM said, “The publicity-mongering Naidu, who claims to have 45 years of political experience and 14 years as a Chief Minister, never feels ashamed to garland the statue of his father-in-law NT Rama Rao and shed crocodile tears for the sake of votes after back-stabbing him, usurping his CM chair, grabbing the NTR Trust and confiscating his political party imprudently.”

“Chandrababu Naidu may have the support of media friendly to him but I have your support. I respect your belief in me. I believe in the love and support of SC, ST, BCs, minorities and all other communities,” Jagan said while thanking people for their immense support.

He said that while he was feeling proud to implement his election manifesto and hike the social pension that benefits the downtrodden, Chandrababu Naidu was drawing pleasure by conducting public meetings in congested areas for a photo opportunity, while posing for drone photos and letting people die by causing stampedes.

“People should see the difference between the welfare governance that has been disbursing monthly pensions ranging from Rs 2750 to Rs 10,000 to different sections of people and the TDP rule that allowed Janmabhoomi Committees to fix rates for disbursing welfare benefits,” the CM pointed out.    

He said that while the number of pensioners went up to 64 lakhs under the YSRC government from 39 lakhs in the TDP rule, the monthly pension bill also saw a steep hike from Rs 400 crores per month during the TDP rule to Rs 1,765 crore at present resulting in an annual pension expenditure of Rs 21,180 crore. Observing that the state is witnessing a fierce war between the poor and the capitalists, the CM said that he always sides with the poor and would continue his welfare schemes.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagan Mohan Reddy N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
(Express Illustrations)
Over 95,000 beneficiaries reject house sites provided by Andhra Pradesh govt
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi with young supporters during the party's Bharat Jodo Yatra, in Alwar district, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.(File photo | AP)
Appreciate Rahul Gandhi for Bharat Jodo Yatra: Secretary Ram Mandir Trust
For representational purposes (Photo | Naveen Kumar, EPS)
Dense fog envelopes Delhi; temperature drops to season's lowest of 4.4 degree celsius
Image used for representational purpose only.
Locked up in fake case of gangrape, Madhya Pradesh man seeks Rs 10,000 crore damages

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp